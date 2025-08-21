Taiwan tech fair highlights smart manufacturing, AI demand

More than 1,000 companies from 16 countries are showcasing advances in robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and sustainable manufacturing at Taiwan's Intelligent Asia 2025 tech fair, held Aug. 20-23 in Taipei.

The exhibition spans robotics, laser technologies, logistics, cold chain, mold and die, 3D printing, and fluid power. Organizers say the event has become a regional hub for cross-industry collaboration, reflecting rising demand for AI integration across production lines.

"AI is no longer just about inspecting objects. Now it can analyze and correct defects instantly," said Chen, one of the exhibitors. Kumar, an attendee from India, added that while AI is a driver of modern manufacturing, "human-centric design is prioritized, and our relationship with AI is collaborative."

Global manufacturers dominated the floor with demonstrations of precision robotic arms, including HIWIN, FANUC, ABB, Epson, and Yaskawa. Collaborative robot makers such as KUKA Taiwan and Universal Robots highlighted new models built for closer human-machine interaction.

Taiwanese firms also had a strong presence. ADLINK showcased developments in edge computing, advanced display technologies, and unmanned systems. Advantech presented industrial computers and AI platforms, while Siemens and Delta Electronics highlighted solutions for energy-efficient production.

Sun, a representative from ADLINK, said that Taiwan's strength lies in hardware, but more investment in AI software is needed to stay competitive.

"Still, focusing on hardware precision and performance has been Taiwan's key advantage in IT," he added.

Alongside the exhibition, more than 100 forums and product launches were held across 4,500 booths. Organizers said the event not only demonstrated advances in automation and robotics but also spotlighted the role of innovation and sustainability in shaping the future of Asian manufacturing.





