Tesla launches futuristic diner in Hollywood

The first Tesla Diner & Drive-In has opened in Hollywood, featuring Tesla technologies and a humanoid robot named Optimus serving popcorn to customers.

Elon Musk's long-anticipated Tesla Diner & Drive-In concept became a reality in Hollywood. Built on the site of a former Shakey's Pizza, the diner opened at 4:20 p.m. on Monday, July 11.

Dozens of Tesla fans queued up days in advance, waiting for hours for the doors to open. Guests were greeted by roller-skating waiters and offered free ice cream at the entrance.

The menu includes American classics such as fried chicken with waffles, grilled cheese sandwiches, and tuna melts, along with themed items like the "Tesla Burger with Electric Sauce." Prices range from $4 to $15.

OPTIMUS ROBOT SERVED POPCORN

Tesla's humanoid robot Optimus was also in service, offering popcorn to guests on the second-floor terrace. Some visitors interacted with the robot, trying to make it form a heart shape with its hands.

With its retro-futuristic design, the venue also functions as an open-air cinema. On opening night, it screened the iconic 1960s cartoon The Jetsons. The bathrooms were decorated with a spaceship theme.

FANS CAME TO EXPERIENCE TESLA CULTURE

Social media influencers known for their Tesla-related content attended the opening. The owner of the "Tesla Owners Silicon Valley" account, with 1.2 million followers, flew in for the event and had to delay his return flight multiple times.

Vera Hammar and her family expressed their Tesla enthusiasm: "We're super fans. We have four Teslas." Hammar added, "People are very friendly. My husband saw many people here that he follows on X."

Some visitors arrived early in the morning. Retiree Tracy Kuss, who came from San Diego, didn't complain even though her car's battery dropped below 25%: "I feel like shouting, 'Elon, my charge is low — I need in now!'"

DELAYED OPENING TESTED PATIENCE

Until the official opening, there was uncertainty among attendees. Fences still read "Coming Soon," and security gave no information about what was happening inside. Some guests claimed they could smell food from the venue.

During the wait, one man handed out donuts, and an ice cream and snack cart showed up. Many guests felt the long wait was typical of Tesla events. YouTuber Everyday Chris said, "Delays are normal with Tesla — no surprise."

POLITICAL TENSION REFLECTED

A lone protester also appeared at the opening, holding a sign that read, "Save America from Elon Musk, Trump, and their puppets."

Musk has drawn controversy for his political remarks. With a net worth surpassing $400 billion in 2024, he had close ties with former president Donald Trump, though the relationship has reportedly cooled.

Some chefs were cautious about the project. Walter Manzke, owner of L.A.'s popular restaurant République, told The New York Times that the diner was "exciting." After backlash on social media, he deleted his Instagram post.

MUSK PLANS EXPANSION

After the opening, Musk announced on X that if the project proves successful, Tesla plans to expand the diner concept to major global cities and Supercharger locations along highways.

"We'll create spaces offering great food, atmosphere, and entertainment — all while charging your car," he said.