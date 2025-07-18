OpenAI unveils new ChatGPT ‘Agent’ capable of handling complex tasks

The company's CEO, Sam Altman, stated that the new software can independently perform complex tasks, marking "a new level of capability for AI systems."
In a livestream on OpenAI's website, the new ChatGPT Agent was shown performing various tasks using a real computer.
The AI-powered system:
Ordered a wedding outfit suitable for warm weather, designed stickers based on a team mascot theme,created a performance presentation using data from Google Drive.
With these capabilities, the ChatGPT Agent goes beyond generating text and images, positioning itself as a personal digital assistant.