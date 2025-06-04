OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT directly into iPhones

Newly revealed court documents from Google's antitrust case have uncovered OpenAI's ambitious plans to embed ChatGPT directly into mobile devices, starting with Apple's iPhone.

Rather than functioning solely as a browser- or app-based chatbot, ChatGPT is set to become a built-in, personalized AI assistant, tailored to users' identities and usage patterns.

This move raises key questions about the future of Apple's Siri, which is already being upgraded with AI features under the new "Apple Intelligence" banner in iOS 18.

Through the integration, Siri will now be able to tap into ChatGPT, offering more powerful and intelligent responses—essentially turning the two assistants into collaborators, not competitors.