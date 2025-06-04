Elon Musk launches XChat: a new era of encrypted messaging

The traditional DM (direct message) feature on X (formerly Twitter) is being replaced with XChat, a new encrypted messaging experience.

Musk had announced secure communication as a key priority even before acquiring Twitter. While initial attempts at encrypted DMs were made in 2023, they fell short of expectations. At the time, X reportedly sought a partnership with Signal Messenger, but the proposal was declined by the Signal team.

With the new XChat system, Musk aims to create a social media platform where users no longer need third-party apps for secure conversations. Offering a security-focused, modern, and versatile structure, XChat is seen as a step toward Musk's broader vision of an "everything app."

The feature is expected to go live globally within the week.