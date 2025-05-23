Use of AI in space may save astronauts time for experiments: 1st Emirati woman astronaut

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) may save time for astronauts, as AI can be utilized for life support monitoring and other routine tasks, leaving more room for astronauts to conduct experiments in space, according to Nora Al Matrooshi, the first woman astronaut from the UAE,

Al Matrooshi, also the first Arab astronaut, told Anadolu that the use of AI can be very useful for space exploration.

One of the two astronauts chosen among 4,000 candidates in the second phase of the UAE Astronaut Program, Al Matrooshi graduated from the NASA Astronaut Candidate Class training program last year.

While attending Europe's largest tech event GITEX Europe 2025 in Berlin, Al Matrooshi said that astronaut training is difficult regardless of one's gender and it boils down to one's character and the mental capacity to complete such rigorous training in a short amount of time.

She noted that AI could monitor life support systems by being integrated into them to ensure the safety of astronauts in space while they conduct experiments.





