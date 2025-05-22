German study: New tech making electric vehicles more attractive

Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming increasingly attractive not only for climate reasons but also in terms of cost, according to new research from Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Systems and Innovation Research (ISI).



Since the institute's last major review in 2020, advancements — particularly in battery technology — have strengthened the case for switching to electric. "A lot has changed in recent years," said Martin Wietschel, who leads ISI's energy systems department.



The study found that a mid-range electric car purchased in Germany produces about 40-50% fewer greenhouse gas emissions over its full lifecycle, based on average annual mileage, than a comparable petrol or diesel car. While EVs generate more emissions during production, these are outweighed by lower emissions during use.



For drivers with access to home or workplace charging, the higher purchase cost of an EV compared to a combustion-engine vehicle may be offset within three years, the researchers found, noting that buyers should consider the overall costs of buying a car.



The review notes that while EVs are not without flaws, such as more tire wear and therefore particle pollution due to their greater weight, they are still a much greener option than conventional cars.

