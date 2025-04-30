Meta launches separate AI app amid growing tech race

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, said it launched a free standalone artificial intelligence (AI) app for its Meta AI assistant Tuesday, joining the growing wave of new AI app releases.

The standalone app aims to expand Meta AI's reach beyond its integration in WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger, according to the company.

The new app delivers more personalized responses by leveraging context and data from users' Facebook and Instagram profiles, including shared information and content engagement.

Ray-Ban Meta glasses users can engage with the app on the glasses and continue the conversation later on the app. The app also offers a voice assistant demo with improved conversational responses, but it does not have internet connectivity or access to real-time data, the company said.

"The Meta AI app includes a Discover feed, a place to share and explore how others are using AI. You can see the best prompts people are sharing, or remix them to make them your own," it added.

The app is powered by Meta's Llama 4 model, introduced earlier this month, which is marketed as a more cost-efficient option compared to rivals like ChatGPT, DeepSeek, and Gemini.

Meta AI has been integrated into Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp since 2023, accumulating nearly 600 million monthly users by December.





