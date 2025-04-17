OpenAI developing rival social media platform to Elon Musk’s X

The era of OpenAI focusing solely on artificial intelligence appears to be coming to an end. The company now plans to offer users a social media platform experience.

Although OpenAI has not made an official announcement about the project, recent information suggests that the company aims to develop a service similar to Elon Musk's X platform.

This is particularly notable given the past tensions between OpenAI and Musk.

According to a report by The Verge, multiple sources have confirmed OpenAI's plans to develop a social media platform to rival X.

The project is reportedly in its early stages, with work continuing on the concept. However, sources claim that an internal prototype has already been developed.

Sources also noted that OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman is holding private meetings with external individuals to gather feedback on the project.

The report also mentions that the internal prototype is built around ChatGPT's integrated image generation capabilities.

The platform is said to introduce new features such as a social feed.

While it's not yet clear whether the platform will be a part of ChatGPT, the prototype offers hints about OpenAI's future plans.

THE RIVALRY BETWEEN OPENAI AND ELON MUSK

Sam Altman and Elon Musk once worked toward a shared goal, with Musk being an investor and board member of OpenAI.

However, Musk stepped down from these roles in 2018.

Reports indicated this was due to differing opinions, particularly Musk's desire for greater control over the company.

Musk had also publicly opposed the plan for OpenAI to remain a non-profit organization.

Later, OpenAI shared email records showing that Musk initially supported those structural changes.

Over the past year, Musk filed a lawsuit against OpenAI but later withdrew it, only to refile in late 2024 to stop the company's shift to a for-profit model.

After Musk acquired Twitter and transformed it into the X platform, his interest in AI intensified, leading to the founding of xAI.

He then integrated Grok AI into X, combining AI and social media into one experience.

Grok AI's main competitor has become Meta and its Meta AI initiative.

These developments signal escalating competition in both the AI and social media spheres.

There is growing anticipation around how OpenAI's new project will take shape.