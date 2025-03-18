Google acquires cloud security firm Wiz for $32B

Google announced Tuesday that it signed a definitive agreement to acquire cloud security firm Wiz for $32 billion.

"This acquisition represents an investment by Google Cloud to accelerate two large and growing trends in the AI era," said Google.

Google said cybersecurity and cloud computing are rapidly growing industries with a vast range of solutions.

"The increased role of AI, and adoption of cloud services, have dramatically changed the security landscape for customers, making cybersecurity increasingly important in defending against emergent risks and protecting national security," it noted.

It said Wiz delivers an easy-to-use security platform that connects to all major clouds and code environments to help prevent cybersecurity incidents.









