GOOGLES DEEPMIND UNVEILS NEW AI ROBOTS, OPENAI ENDS FIGURE DEAL

The intense race in artificial intelligence has now extended into the robotics field, driven by companies like Google, OpenAI, and Tesla, which are working to integrate AI with the physical world.

One of Google's subsidiaries, DeepMind, introduced two AI models specifically designed for robots: Gemini Robotics and Gemini Robotics-ER. According to the company, both models operate on Gemini 2.0, the "most capable" AI Google has developed. Google emphasized that these new robots were created in partnership with Texas-based robotics developer Apptronik.

In a video released by the company, the new robots are shown filling a lunch bag with food, placing fruits like bananas and grapes into different containers upon command, and even folding paper. The robots also accurately identify all objects around them.

The company stated that AI-powered robots should have three key features: adaptability to different situations, interactivity, and the ability to organize objects like humans using their hands and fingers.

FIGURE AI ENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH OPENAI

Google's biggest AI rival, OpenAI, is also making significant investments in robotics technology. OpenAI's humanoid robot developer, Figure, gained attention last year with the release of the humanoid robot "Figure 01," which impressed with its capabilities.

In a video shared by Figure, the humanoid robot, supported by AI, was able to speak, engage in conversation, and recognize and comment on objects around it. While conversing with a human, the robot was also capable of performing various tasks.

Despite these advancements, the U.S.-based humanoid robot company Figure AI announced it has ended its partnership with OpenAI.

ELON MUSK JOINS THE ROBOTICS RACE WITH OPTIMUS GEN 2

One of the most famous figures in the tech world, U.S. entrepreneur Elon Musk, is also investing in robotics technology. Last year, Musk introduced Tesla's long-awaited humanoid robot, Optimus Gen 2, at the "We, Robot" event. During the event, Optimus Gen 2 served drinks to participants, engaged in conversation, and danced with attendees.