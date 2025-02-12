Oxford achieves successful teleportation of data between quantum computers

In an experiment conducted at Oxford University, successful teleportation of information between quantum computers was achieved. This breakthrough has the potential to enhance the applicability and flexibility of quantum technology in larger systems.

In a laboratory at Oxford, critical quantum processor components were successfully distributed between different computers. This experiment demonstrated that quantum modules could be transferred over long distances without losing performance. Although the transfer took place over only two meters, it proved that teleportation could be extended between connected systems using quantum technology.

HOW TELEPORTATION WORKS

Teleportation, or "beam me up," is a phenomenon that only makes sense at the quantum level. Objects exist in an uncertain state until measured. These uncertain states can be combined so that an object at a distance can take on the quantum identity of another. This process is crucial to the operation of quantum computers.

HOW QUANTUM COMPUTERS WORK

While classical computers process information with bits (0 or 1), quantum computers use "qubits" that leverage complex probabilities. The entanglement of these qubits is essential for accurate calculations. However, this entanglement must be protected from external influences and managed properly.

CHALLENGES OF TELEPORTATION

Data transfer between quantum computers can be done using light waves, but this method can lead to data degradation. Teleportation ensures reliable data transmission, enabling accurate information transfer.

SUCCESS RATE AND FUTURE POTENTIAL

In the Oxford experiment, the quantum state transferred via teleportation showed an 86% similarity to the original state. This success holds great potential for more complex quantum operations in the future.

QUANTUM NETWORKS BECOMING MORE FLEXIBLE

The system that connects quantum modules allows for easy upgrades and modifications, facilitating the broader use of quantum networks and providing powerful tools for physical tests.