CHINAS ELECTRIC VEHICLE EXPORTS TO EU SOAR DESPITE TARIFFS

China's electric vehicle (EV) exports to the European Union rose sharply in December, despite the bloc raising tariffs.

Data released this week by China's General Administration of Customs showed that 32,849 electric vehicles were exported from China to EU countries last month.

Exports increased by 8.3% in December compared to the same period of the previous year, while a downward trend was recorded in the previous two months.

After the EU raised tariffs, China's exports decreased by 40% year-on-year in October and 25% in November.

China's electric vehicle exports to the EU decreased by 6% in 2024.

The European Commission launched a subsidy investigation into electric vehicles imported from China in October 2023.

At the end of the probe, the commission decided to impose additional customs duties of up to 35% on vehicles imported from China.

EU member states approved the additional duties in a vote on Oct. 4 last year.