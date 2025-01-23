REPORT REVEALS GOOGLES SECRET SUPPORT FOR ISRAELS AI DEMANDS

Google continued providing AI technologies to Israel's defense apparatus despite public attempts to distance itself from the country's military operations, according to a report by the Washington Post on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper's investigation, Google has been supporting Israel's Defense Ministry and military with artificial intelligence tools since the onset of its attacks on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, even as its employees protested the Nimbus cloud computing contract.

The company documents reveal Google expedited access to its Vertex AI service for the Israeli Defense Ministry. Internal communications show Google employees were concerned about losing potential contracts to competitors like Amazon if they did not quickly provide AI technology access.

A November 2023 document showed a Google employee thanking a colleague for facilitating the Defense Ministry's request. Additional documents from the spring and summer of 2024 indicated ongoing efforts to provide the Israeli military with expanded AI technology access.

Notably, documents from November 2024 show the Israeli military is still requesting Google's latest AI technologies, including access to the company's Gemini AI platform, for processing texts and voices, even a year after the extensive bombardment of Gaza.

The newspaper noted that while documents demonstrated continued AI support, they did not specify exactly how the Israeli Defense Ministry planned to utilize Google's technologies or their precise impact on military operations.

Google has not publicly commented on these revelations, though Israel has previous records of collaborating with big-tech companies to intensify its oppression of Palestinians.











