Netflix shares up following positive 2024 growth figures

Shares of international streaming service Netflix posted gains after it released positive balance sheet figures for 2024.

Netflix's revenue rose 16% in 2024 on a yearly basis, and operating income exceeded $10 billion for the first time in its history, it said on Wednesday.

The price of the company's shares rose 1.35% to $869.7 as of 8000GMT.

The number of Netflix members at the end of 2024 was at 302 million.

Netflix said its priorities for 2025 are improving its core business with more series and films, further developing newer initiatives, and sustaining healthy growth.

The company's 2025 revenue expectations hovered between $43.5 billion and $44.5 billion.



