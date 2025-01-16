Taiwan launches first lunar mission

Taiwan has launched its first lunar mission, delivering its payload into space, officials said Tuesday.

The domestically produced Deep Space Radiation Probe was launched from the US state of Florida via a Falcon 9 rocket developed by US space company SpaceX, according to Taiwan's National Central University.

A Japanese-made HAKUTO-R lander carried the Taiwanese probe and is expected to land on the Moon in four months, but will begin operations 36 hours after the launch.

The lunar lander separated from the launch vehicle with the probe on board some 90 minutes after liftoff.



