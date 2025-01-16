TÜRKIYES FIRST LADY HOSTS MONGOLIAN COUNTERPART IN ANKARA

Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdoğan hosted her Mongolian counterpart Bolortsetseg Luvsandorj in Ankara on Thursday.
Luvsandorj signed the Global Zero Waste Declaration of Goodwill.
"Every pledge for a green future brings us one step closer to a cleaner, more sustainable and livable world," Erdoğan wrote on X, expressing her gratitude to her counterpart.
Luvsandorj is accompanying Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, who is on a visit to Türkiye from Jan. 15 - 19.
Türkiye launched the Zero Waste Project in 2017 under Erdoğan's patronage to raise environmental awareness and manage waste following sustainable development principles.
The project targets recycling 60% of recyclable waste by 2035 to create a global model for a circular economy.