Turkish president receives his Mongolian counterpart at Presidential Complex in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday received Mongolia's President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh at the Presidential Complex in the capital, Ankara.

Erdoğan and Ukhnaa are expected to hold a joint press conference following one-on-one and delegation-level meetings.

There has been no further announcement regarding the meeting's details.

Ukhnaa arrived in Türkiye on Wednesday for a five-day official visit.