Egypt says Gaza cease-fire must take effect ‘without delay’

Egypt stressed Thursday the need for the implementation of the cease-fire agreement in Gaza "without delay."

The statement came during a phone call Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty received from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

Blinken praised "the pivotal role played by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in facilitating the agreement" reached a day earlier.

For his part, Abdelatty emphasized "the critical importance of initiating the implementation of the Gaza cease-fire agreement and the exchange of prisoners and hostages without delay."

He underscored "the need for all parties to respect the terms of the agreement and adhere to the specified timelines for its phases."

Abdelatty also highlighted "the importance of intensifying the delivery of humanitarian aid across Gaza in the coming period and mobilizing international efforts to rebuild the strip, rehabilitate its infrastructure, and strengthen its healthcare systems."

Qatar announced on Wednesday the cease-fire agreement to end over 15 months of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, which have killed more than 46,000 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023 and reduced the enclave to rubble.

The three-phase deal, set to come into effect on Sunday, includes a prisoner exchange and sustained calm, aiming for a permanent truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Under the first phase of the agreement, 33 Israeli captives are set to be released in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delayed a crucial cabinet vote on the cease-fire agreement on Thursday, and it is being said that the ministers will meet on Friday to approve the deal. He had accused Hamas of backtracking amid tensions within the government itself.



















