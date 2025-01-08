Russia has special cyber-unit targeting Poland, says Polish digital affairs minister

Russia has a special cyber-unit targeting Poland, said the country's digital affairs minister, as reported by local media on Tuesday.

No EU state faces more online Russian attacks than Poland, as showed by over 80,000 cyber-attacks from January to October 2024, said Krzysztof Gawkowski, who is also deputy prime minister, according to the public broadcaster TVP.

He added that the Kremlin intends to interfere in Poland's presidential election this May.

Highlighting the extensive funding allocated to counter Russia's cyber-warfare and a new special coordination center, Gawkowski argued that Poland has taken necessary steps to guard its cyberspace.





