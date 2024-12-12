Russia will boost global AI clout despite Western sanctions, Sberbank first deputy CEO says

Russia has the potential to significantly improve its position in global AI ratings by 2030 despite Western sanctions due to a focus on generative AI and supportive regulation, Alexander Vedyakhin, first deputy CEO of Russia's largest lender Sberbank, told Reuters.

Sberbank is spearheading AI development in Russia, which currently ranks 31st of 83 countries by AI implementation, innovation and investment on UK-based Tortoise Media's Global AI Index, well behind not only the United States and China but also fellow BRICS members India and Brazil.

"I am confident that Russia can significantly improve its current positions in international rankings by 2030 through its own developments and supportive regulation in the field of generative AI," Vedyakhin said in an interview.

Vedyakhin stressed that Russia is lagging the United States and China by 6 to 9 months while Western sanctions have limited the country's capacity to boost its computer power.

"The sanctions were aimed at limiting Russia's computing power, but we are trying to compensate for the shortage with our talented scientists and engineers," he said.

Vedyakhin said that Russia will not compete with the U.S. and China in building giant data centres, but will focus on development of smart AI models similar to Meta's Llama. He said that Russian language generative AI models guaranteed technological sovereignty.

"I believe that any country that sees itself as independent on the world stage should have its own large language model," Vedyakhin said. Russia is among ten countries, which are developing its own national generative AI models.







