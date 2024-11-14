 Contact Us
Iran ready to work with IAEA to clear up 'alleged ambiguities'

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Thursday that Tehran was prepared to cooperate with the U.N. nuclear watchdog IAEA to clear up "alleged ambiguities about the peaceful nuclear activity of our country".

Published November 14,2024
President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday told the visiting head of the UN nuclear watchdog that Iran was willing to resolve "ambiguities and doubts" about its atomic programme, his office said.

"As we have repeatedly proven our goodwill, we announce our readiness to cooperate and converge with this international organisation to resolve the alleged ambiguities and doubts about the peaceful nuclear activity of our country," Pezeshkian said in a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi in Tehran.