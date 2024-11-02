 Contact Us
News Tech

U.S. chipmaker Nvidia to replace Intel on Dow Jones index

Nvidia will replace Intel in the Dow Jones industrial average, effective before the market opens on November 8, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. The change reflects Nvidia's soaring market value amid high demand for AI, contrasting with Intel's significant stock decline this year.

Anadolu Agency TECH
Published November 02,2024
Subscribe
U.S. CHIPMAKER NVIDIA TO REPLACE INTEL ON DOW JONES INDEX

U.S.-based chipmaker Nvidia will replace another semiconductor manufacturer, Intel, on the Dow Jones industrial average stock market index, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced late Friday.

The change in the blue-chip index, which includes 30 prominent American companies, will take place before the Nov. 8 market opening.

"This procedure prevents any distortion in the indices' reflection of the portion of the U.S. stock market it is designed to measure," S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.

While Nvidia shares soared more than 170% with booming demand for artificial intelligence, Intel's stock price plummeted over 50% since the beginning of 2024.

Nvidia's market value stood at $3.32 trillion as of Friday, while Intel's market cap was just below $99 billion.