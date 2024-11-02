Google develops Jarvis AI to automate daily internet tasks

Technology giant Google is working on a new artificial intelligence tool that could automate daily internet usage. This project, named Jarvis, is being developed as a "tool" that can perform tasks through a web browser by executing user commands.

Jarvis continuously captures visuals on the computer screen, allowing it to interpret these images and perform actions such as clicking buttons or typing in text fields.

The project is designed specifically to work with web browsers—especially Google Chrome—and aims to assist users with common tasks like researching, shopping, and booking flights.

Google's efforts in the field of artificial intelligence are rapidly expanding. The company plans to introduce its next-generation Gemini AI model in December. The Gemini Live chatbot has started supporting multiple new languages this month and has been integrated into Google applications like Meet and Photos.

The news about Jarvis comes just a few days after Anthropic announced that its Claude AI has gained computer skills. With a new update offered in public beta, Anthropic's Claude AI can now utilize a wide range of software.

Google's new AI project appears to enable users to complete their online tasks more quickly and efficiently.