SAHA EXPO: TÜRKIYES PREMIER DEFENSE EVENT KICKS OFF ON TUESDAY

The SAHA Expo, a significant Turkish defense event organized by the Istanbul Defense and Aerospace Cluster Association (SAHA), is set to commence on Tuesday at the Istanbul Expo Center.

The event will showcase advanced defense products from Türkiye and 120 foreign countries.

A total of 1,478 firms, including 178 foreign buying delegates and 312 officials—25 of whom are ministers—are expected to participate in the five-day event.

SAHA Expo is anticipated to host over 200 signing ceremonies and unveil 300 new products, with expectations of generating more than $2 billion in business relations through contracts and negotiations.

This year marks the introduction of cyber security and artificial intelligence pavilions, along with public participation days, enhancing the event's accessibility and engagement.