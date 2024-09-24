TikTok faces U.S. ban amid ongoing U.S.-China tensions

TikTok, a short-video platform with approximately 1.6 billion users worldwide and 170 million in the U.S. , remains at the center of geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China.

The platform, owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance, has been under scrutiny as the U.S. government moves toward banning it, citing national security concerns.

In January, the Joe Biden administration is expected to enforce a ban on TikTok unless ByteDance sells the platform to a non-Chinese entity.

TikTok has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice, seeking to remain operational in the country. Both sides are holding firm on their arguments as the legal battle unfolds.

- CONCERNS OVER DATA PRIVACY AND NATIONAL SECURITY

U.S. lawmakers and officials have repeatedly accused TikTok of secretly sharing American users' data with the Chinese government, a claim that the platform vehemently denies. These concerns have heightened amid the broader context of US-China competition, which spans economic, political, and military arenas.

In April 2024, the U.S Congress passed legislation that labels TikTok a national security threat under the category of "foreign adversary-controlled applications." Biden signed the bill into law, mandating that ByteDance must sell TikTok by Jan. 19, 2025, or face a ban in the U.S. Failure to comply with this deadline could result in the app being completely blocked from the American market.

The law grants the U.S. president authority to extend the deadline by 90 days if ByteDance demonstrates significant progress in the sale process. If ByteDance successfully severs its ties with TikTok by the deadline, the app may continue its operations in the U.S.

Many members of Congress have also claimed that TikTok is being used as a "propaganda tool" by China, accusing the platform of attempting to influence American public opinion on political matters.

- TİKTOK'S RESPONSE TO ACCUSATIONS

TikTok, in its lawsuit filed against the U.S. Department of Justice, argues that the ban violates the First Amendment rights of its users. CEO Shou Zi Chew has defended TikTok in several Congressional hearings, stating that the platform provides a space for free expression, much like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. He argues that banning TikTok would infringe on the fundamental rights of millions of American users.

During a Senate hearing in January 2024, the CEO refuted claims that TikTok shares user data with the Chinese government. He stressed that TikTok has never, and will never, provide personal data to Beijing.

When questioned by Senator Tom Cotton on his ties to China and the Communist Party, Chew, who is Singaporean, firmly denied any association with the Chinese government.

He has also criticized the legislation's short timeline, calling it impractical for such a large-scale divestment. He emphasized that separating TikTok from ByteDance within the given timeframe is technically challenging and may not be feasible.

- BROADER GLOBAL IMPACT

TikTok has already been banned in several countries, including India, Jordan, Afghanistan, and Iran, over national security concerns. Nations like the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand have restricted the use of TikTok on government devices. In the US, TikTok has been banned on federal devices due to concerns over data privacy and security.

As the US moves toward enforcing a ban, TikTok's future in the country remains uncertain. The platform's legal battle may set a precedent for how governments worldwide handle social media platforms, raising broader questions about data privacy, national security, and the influence of social media in modern geopolitics.

- WHAT ROLE DID TİKTOK PLAY REGARDING PALESTİNE AND GAZA?

While the struggle between the US government and TikTok continues, another reason for the push to ban the platform is said to be its extensive coverage of the atrocities in Gaza and Palestine, highlighting the Israeli massacres.

Although the US government claims that the primary reason is TikTok's connection to China, there is a strong belief among both American and international public opinion that the Gaza onslaught also plays a significant role.

Some Republican members of Congress have openly expressed their discomfort with TikTok being used effectively by Palestinians.





