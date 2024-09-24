Iraqi foreign minister praises strong ties with Türkiye

Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein praised his country's strong ties with Türkiye on Tuesday, stressing that any outstanding issues between the two neighbors would be resolved through dialogue.

"Our relationship with Türkiye is going well," Hussein told Anadolu Agency in front of UN headquarters in New York.

Hussein highlighted an upcoming meeting between Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, scheduled for Wednesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"The prime minister and his delegation are going to meet the Turkish president and his delegation," he said.

"There are some issues we can talk about, but everything will be solved through dialogue," he added.

This April, Erdoğan paid a landmark official visit to Iraq's capital Baghdad as well as Erbil, capital of northern Iraqi Kurdish Regional Administration (KRG), during which several agreements were signed between the two countries to enhance ties in a number of areas.