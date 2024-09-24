AI tool developed at ODTU allows rapid dyslexia diagnosis in children

At ODTÜ Teknokent, an AI-based technology has been developed to diagnose dyslexia in children within 15 minutes. This system allows for quick and easy identification of dyslexia by tracking children's eye movements.

Developed by the company Eyesoft with support from TÜBİTAK, the technology analyzes eye movements to provide early diagnosis of reading difficulties associated with dyslexia.

Prof. Dr. Kürşat Çağıltay, the project's R&D Director and a faculty member at Sabancı University, explained that they have conducted various studies analyzing where and how long individuals look, as well as their cognitive processes related to these movements.

He noted that past projects included rehabilitation games for individuals needing special education and eye-controlled wheelchairs.

In their latest work, they have developed a dyslexia diagnosis system at ODTÜ Teknokent, testing it with large student groups to make it accessible for everyone. Çağıltay mentioned that while the rate of dyslexia diagnosis in Europe is around 10%, in Türkiye, it is less than 1 per thousand, highlighting a shortage of specialists in this area.

He emphasized the importance of children feeling comfortable reading to succeed in their education, stating, "The difficulties faced by children without a dyslexia diagnosis often go unrecognized, delaying necessary interventions."

The developed system evaluates children's eye movements during reading using AI and machine learning algorithms, providing quick feedback. The data collected is then assessed by specialists for diagnosis, thereby shortening the diagnosis time and enabling earlier intervention in education and rehabilitation processes.