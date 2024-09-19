Türkiye considers adopting new drone warfare tactics seen in Ukraine-Russia conflict

Recently, a notable video has emerged from the Ukraine-Russia front. A kamikaze drone gliding toward its target is being neutralized by an enemy drone through a collision, effectively eliminating a significant risk at a minimal cost. Experts suggest that Turkey could also develop similar capabilities.

One of the major disruptions in conventional warfare began with the Russia-Ukraine war, which may serve as a preview of future attack and defense concepts. Increasingly frequent social media posts highlight this new era.

In a simple scenario, Russia sends a kamikaze drone into Ukrainian territory. As it hovers toward its target, it is detected by Ukrainian forces. A drone is immediately launched to collide with the kamikaze drone, disrupting its flight dynamics and preventing it from completing its mission. The attacking drone likely returns to the nearest base to prepare for its next mission, making it reusable.

Although the Russian kamikaze drone was shot down in this example, we know that Russia has also used this method to target Ukrainian aircraft.

Defense industry expert Kadir Doğan, discussing Türkiye's position in similar scenarios and future planning.Doğan notes that this new concept emerged as commercial drones transformed into combat weapons during the Russia-Ukraine war. After initial trials, the Ukrainian side discovered this method's accessibility, low cost, and the ease of quickly replacing lost drones.

We have since witnessed a rapid increase in drone attacks. Doğan points out that, "Naturally, countermeasures were also affected. The low-cost and easily producible nature of the systems being destroyed forced the defending side to seek alternative solutions. Thus, they needed to develop a countermeasure that is also low-cost and easily expendable."

This is because using air defense missiles or particle munitions against airborne targets results in significant economic costs, which is not sustainable in prolonged conflicts.