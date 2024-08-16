Japan deploys AI to tackle student absenteeism

Japan is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to address student absenteeism and improve school attendance.

The city of Toda in Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo, has been utilizing AI since March to analyze student data and combat school refusal. This AI system, trialed over the past year, aims to assist teachers in identifying and supporting students who are struggling, according to Kyodo News.

The AI evaluates various metrics, including attendance records, academic performance, health conditions, school nurse visits, and reports of bullying.

Makiko Nakamuro, a professor of education economics at Keio University, commented, "By using objective data, we hope to prevent students from rejecting school."

During its trial phase at 18 primary and junior high schools, the AI system identified 1,193 students as being at high risk. Based on these findings, teachers prioritized assistance for 265 students, considering their behavior and other relevant factors, as reported by the Toda education board.

This initiative is part of a broader trend of AI integration in Japan. In Tokyo, authorities have introduced AI to improve disaster response times, and a Japanese supermarket chain has implemented AI to gauge employee satisfaction through facial expressions.