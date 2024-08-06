Microsoft users report problems with services

Users reported problems related to Microsoft's services due to an authentication process on Tuesday, according to the outage tracker site, Downdetector.

Microsoft said on X that it investigated the issue related to services such as SharePoint Online or OneDrive for Business.

It added that it deployed a fix and determined the issue was solved.

Last month, an update for Microsoft's Windows operation system from cybersecurity firm, CrowdStrike, caused a historical IT outage hitting several sectors, particularly aviation.

Companies, including Microsoft and CrowdStrike, are expected to seek losses reaching hundreds of millions of dollars.