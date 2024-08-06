Microsoft users report problems with services

 Contact Us
Published August 06,2024
Users reported problems related to Microsoft's services due to an authentication process on Tuesday, according to the outage tracker site, Downdetector.

Microsoft said on X that it investigated the issue related to services such as SharePoint Online or OneDrive for Business.

It added that it deployed a fix and determined the issue was solved.

Last month, an update for Microsoft's Windows operation system from cybersecurity firm, CrowdStrike, caused a historical IT outage hitting several sectors, particularly aviation.

Companies, including Microsoft and CrowdStrike, are expected to seek losses reaching hundreds of millions of dollars.