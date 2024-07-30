Apple releases 1st version of artificial intelligence features in beta

An Apple logo is pictured in an Apple store in Paris, France, March 6, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

Apple has released the first version of its much-anticipated artificial intelligence (AI) features in beta for developers, according to multiple reports Monday.

The company's AI improves Siri, sorts notifications and automatically generates emails and texts with generative writing tools, while the new tools can be used for rewriting and summarization of texts.

The new generative AI will be available in the iOS 18.1 dev beta for iPhone, iPadOS 18.1 dev beta for the iPad and macOS Sequoia 15.1 dev beta for the Mac.

However, the features are only available to registered Apple developers for now, while enthusiastic users need to register for a waitlist in Apple's settings app before they are to be released to the public later this year.

In mid-June, the California-based tech firm announced Apple Intelligence generative models and unveiled a partnership with OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT.

"Apple Intelligence will be deeply integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, as it harnesses the power of Apple silicon to understand and create language and images, take action across apps, and draw from personal context to simplify and accelerate everyday tasks," the firm said June 10 in a statement.