Kosovo feels stronger and more secure thanks to Bayraktar TB2 UAVs in the face of current and potential threats - minister

Kosovo's Defense Minister, Ejup Maqedonci, commented on the Bayraktar TB2 UAVs in the Kosovo Security Force (KSF) inventory, stating, "With the Bayraktar UAVs in our inventory, Kosovo feels stronger and more secure in the face of current and potential threats and dangers."

Minister Maqedonci shared details on social media about his visit with KSF Commander Bashkim Jashari to the unmanned aerial systems unit stationed at the military airbase in the southwestern city of Yakova.

Maqedonci highlighted that they closely observed the operations conducted by the KSF using Bayraktar TB2 UAVs, saying: "With our well-trained and dedicated officers and soldiers and the Bayraktar UAVs in our weapons systems inventory, Kosovo feels stronger and more secure against current and potential threats and dangers. We will continue to equip the KSF with modern and advanced weapon systems, contributing to Kosovo's defense and security and to the maintenance of peace in the country and the region."

The KSF was established in 2009 to manage crisis operations beyond Kosovo's borders and to undertake civil defense operations and emergency responses to natural disasters within the country. In 2018, legal changes initiated the process of transforming the KSF into armed forces, a process expected to take 10 years.

It was reported that the Bayraktar TB2 UAVs purchased from Türkiye arrived in Kosovo last year. Additionally, the KSF's military inventory includes numerous Turkish-made products.










