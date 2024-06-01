What led to the relocation of FETO ringleader Gulen from his Pennsylvania farm?

Ongoing discussions revolve around the whereabouts of FETO ringleader Fetullah Gulen in the United States and whether he has been relocated from the organization's Pennsylvania headquarters. With conflicting allegations emerging from within the organization, recent footage taken at the headquarters reveals the absence of American security personnel who were previously stationed there round-the-clock.



The claim that Fetullah Gulen, the mastermind behind the July 15 coup attempt, was taken from the headquarters where he has resided since 1999 and accepted organization members was brought to the agenda by his nephew, Ebuseleme Gulen.

Following this development, it was learned that visits to the FETO headquarters, known in their publications as the "Golden Generation Worship & Retreat Center," have ceased, and those staying in the guesthouses on the farm have vacated their premises.

Some local merchants in towns like Saylorsburg and Wind Gap, where many FETO members reside and who know these members, confirmed that no one has been coming to or going from the camp for a while and reported hearing that the farm is up for sale.

Drone footage by AA showed that the previously full parking lot now has only a few cars, and the approximately 60-acre camp area had just one person entering and exiting one of the guesthouses.

The footage also revealed that the armed, uniformed American security guards, who used to keep watch at the farm's entrance around the clock, are no longer present.

AA also captured aerial footage of the area where the houses of Cevdet Turkyolu, who is alleged to have orchestrated Gulen's escape, and his daughters are located.

There is also a cemetery named Gurbet Cemetery near the farm, about five minutes away, where senior FETO members who died in the US are buried.

Noticing the area being filmed, FETO members quickly checked a covered area and then left.

INTERNAL CONFLICT WITHIN THE COUP-PLOTTER FETO

Last week, social media posts by Fetullah Gulen's nephew, Ebuseleme Gulen (son of his brother Mesih Gulen), sparked heated debates among the organization's supporters.

In a video shared from the entrance of a house adjacent to the organization's farm, Ebuseleme Gulen claimed that Fetullah Gulen had been "taken elsewhere."

According to his nephew's allegations, Fetullah Gulen is being held at an unknown location by Cevdet Turkyolu, known as the black box of the organization, along with Barbaros Kocakurt, Mustafa Ozcan, and Gulen's personal doctor Kudret Unal.

In response to these claims receiving widespread attention among the organization's supporters, a social media account that has long posted on behalf of Fetullah Gulen stated that the FETO leader continues his routine activities in a "quieter environment" due to doctors' insistence.

Ebuseleme Gulen's posts on X emphasized that his uncle "should not die without revealing the truths about the July 15 coup attempt," while continuing to accuse key figures like Turkyolu, Adil Oksuz, Kudret Unal, and Barbaros Kocakurt.

SILENCE AT FETO'S HEADQUARTERS

Key figures of the FETO, such as Kemal Gulen and Ahmet Kurucan, also joined the debate on social media, defending that Fetullah Gulen is in "a house known to very few people" due to his sensitive health condition and not wanting to be in a crowded environment like the camp.

These explanations did not satisfy the organization's base, with an increasing number of FETO members expressing support for Ebuseleme Gulen's posts on social media.

Furthermore, the use of a profile photo on the organization's site led to speculations that it was intended to conceal Gulen's true health condition.

CEVDET TURKYOLU'S HISTORY OF CORRUPTION AND INTERNAL CONFLICTS

Cevdet Turkyolu solidified his position within the organization through his marriage to Fetullah Gulen's niece, Mebruke Turkyolu.

Turkyolu, who is part of the "Ali Heyet" committee appointed by Gulen himself and known as the decision-making body after Gulen, has frequently been in the spotlight, especially after the July 15 coup attempt.

Holding authority over every aspect from managing the Pennsylvania camp to the organization's bank accounts, Turkyolu has been accused of transferring "donations" to his account and owning numerous properties and businesses.

His rapidly increasing personal wealth, despite not having a formal job, has caused unrest in other countries' organization structures, with comments like "they live in luxury while we face financial difficulties" appearing on social media platforms.

It was revealed that Turkyolu beat Osman Simsek, the supposed social media manager for Gulen, and expelled him from the camp, cutting off his salary, after Simsek read a letter of complaints from regional leaders to Fetullah Gulen.

This incident led to speculations that Turkyolu had taken control of the FETO's management.

