ISRAELS OPPOSITION LEADER LAPID URGES PM NETANYAHU TO HEED BIDEN ON GAZA DEAL, OFFERS BACKING

Israel's opposition leader on Saturday urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to heed U.S. President Joe Biden's call for a Gaza truce under which Hamas would free hostages, and offered to support the government should far-right coalition partners bolt.

"The government of Israel cannot ignore President Biden's consequential speech. There is a deal on the table and it should made," Yair Lapid said in an X post.

"I remind Netanyahu that he has a safety net from us for a hostage-release deal if (Itamar) Ben-Gvir and (Bezalel) Smotrich leave the government."







