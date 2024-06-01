News Sports Real Madrid win Champions League title after defeating Borussia Dortmund 2-0

Real Madrid won the men's European Cup for a record-extending 15th time after Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior sealed a 2-0 win over unfortunate Borussia Dortmund in Saturday's Champions League final. The Wembley victory was an unconvincing sixth triumph in 11 seasons for Madrid in Europe's premier club competition and followed the La Liga title they won last month.

Agencies and A News

Spanish giants Real Madrid defeated German club Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League Final at Wembley on Saturday.



Real Madrid withstood a Borussia Dortmund barrage to win the Champions League for the 15th time as Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior struck late in a 2-0 win.



Defender Carvajal headed in from Toni Kroos' corner on 74 minutes before Vinicius fired home to extend Madrid's record as the most successful club in the competition's history.



Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti extended his record as the coach with the most men's Champions League titles to five while Germany's Toni Kroos, in his last club game before retirement after Euro 2024, joins 1950s and 60s Madrid hero Paco Gento in winning a sixth European Cup.



Carvajal, Luka Modrić and Nacho are also now on six victories.



It was more heartbreak for 1997 winners Dortmund, who dominated the first half. They missed out on the Bundesliga title last season with practically the last kick of the campaign and lost their last Champions League final also at Wembley in 2013 to Bayern Munich.



Dortmund's Marco Reus came off the bench for his final appearance for the club but left with just two German Cup titles in 12 years.













