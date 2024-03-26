Meta oversight board urges company to end restrictions on Arabic word

A board overseeing Facebook's parent company Meta on Tuesday urged it to drop restrictions on the Arabic word "shaheed" over concerns its blanket ban has resulted in widespread censorship of Arabic-speaking and Muslim users.

Meta currently removes instances of "shaheed" when it is associated with individuals classified as dangerous.

Helle Thorning-Schmidt, co-chair of the Oversight Board, criticized this approach as overly broad, arguing that it disproportionately limits freedom of expression and civic discourse, USA Today reported.

She suggested that by treating "shaheed" as simply equivalent to the English word "martyr," Meta overlooks its linguistic intricacies and diverse meanings.

Meta's current policies result in the removal of content that does not endorse terrorism or violence, she said.

Meta's existing policies, which prohibit incitement to violence and support for designated terrorists and terrorist groups, already adequately address the risks associated with terrorist activities on the company's platforms when enforced effectively, said the board.

Meta told USA Today that it would examine the feedback and provide a response within a period of 60 days.











