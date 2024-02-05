Saudi Arabia launches 1st locally assembled jet aircraft

Saudi Arabia has launched its first indigenously assembled fighter jet Hawk T-165.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday that the assembling of the jet aircraft is "the first of its kind" in the oil-rich kingdom.

"I was pleased to inaugurate the latest advanced jet aircraft, the Hawk T-165, which was assembled totally in the Kingdom by the Saudi hands," Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said in a separate statement posted on X.

"I was also pleased to launch the new identity for the fleet of Saudi Hawk aircraft on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of its founding," bin Salman added.













