Joe Biden says he did not ask Israel PM Netanyahu for Gaza ceasefire during phone call

U.S. President Joe Biden said he did not ask Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a ceasefire in the conflict-hit Gaza Strip in a long call the two leaders had on Saturday.

"I had a long talk with Netanyahu today and it's a private conversation," Biden told reporters in Washington.

"I did not ask for a ceasefire," he said, in response to a shouted question.