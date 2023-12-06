Launched from sea, China’s new satellite to test internet technologies

China on Wednesday launched from sea a new satellite into space to test internet technologies.

Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the city of Yangjiang in the southern Guangdong province launched the Smart Dragon-3 (SD-3) carrier rocket into planned orbit to test satellite internet technologies, China's State Council said.

The launch was conducted at around 3.24 a.m. (1924GMT).

It was the second mission of the Smart Dragon-3 carrier rocket series. The first one was made in December last year when it launched 14 satellites into space.













