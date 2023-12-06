Facebook, Instagram expose underage users to predators

Underage users of Facebook (FB) and Instagram (IG) are exposed to explicit adult content and disturbing messages from alleged child predators, including "pictures and videos of genitalia" and offers of large sums of money to participate in pornography, claims a lawsuit filed by the New Mexico attorney general's office.

State investigators created test accounts on Meta-owned social media platforms using AI-generated photos depicting purportedly underage children. According to the complaint filed in New Mexico state court, Meta and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, already under scrutiny for contributing to a youth mental health crisis, allegedly failed to adequately protect these young users from such distressing content.

The lawsuit accuses Meta of allowing its platforms to become hotspots for predators targeting children and claims Zuckerberg bears personal responsibility for design choices endangering minors. These claims coincide with criticism across the country, alleging Meta prioritizes profit over the safety of young users.

In October, 33 state attorneys general sued Meta, alleging it deliberately included addictive features detrimental to its young audience. These allegations align with a recent Wall Street Journal investigation revealing that Instagram Reels recommends explicit content to adult users following children.

The lawsuit detailed shocking instances, including test accounts receiving sexual messages and propositions, with one account amassing followers primarily comprising adult males. Despite such explicit content, Facebook allegedly failed to filter or report these messages for child safety.

The suit highlights Instagram recommending sexualized images to a fictitious teenage account. Moreover, test accounts portraying mothers supposedly willing to sexually exploit their daughters also drew concerning recommendations.

Instances of solicitation for sexual acts, even within job-seeking groups, were documented. Despite Meta's claims of efforts to protect young users, the lawsuit asserts that predators regularly exploit Facebook and other social platforms.

New Mexico's Attorney General Raul Torrez condemned Meta's prioritization of engagement and ad revenue over vulnerable members' safety. The office shared evidence of solicitation attempts with local law enforcement for potential prosecution.

Meta, when approached for comment, emphasized their use of technology, child safety experts, and collaboration with law enforcement but did not directly address the lawsuit's allegations.

