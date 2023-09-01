Türkiye unveils first domestically-produced driverless metro vehicle

Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, emphasized that the driverless metro vehicle specially designed for the Gebze OSB-Darıca Coast Line stands as a prime example and a testament to the national technology vision.



Uraloğlu participated in the "Delivery Ceremony of the First Domestic and National Driverless Metro Vehicle," which took place at the production facility of Bozankaya AŞ.



During his address, Minister Uraloğlu underscored the ministry's commitment to promoting local production and national identity in all their projects. He emphasized that they envision the country's future through three key pillars: domestic production, advanced technology, and global recognition. Minister Uraloğlu stated, "Our driverless metro vehicle, tailored for the Gebze OSB-Darıca Coast Line, exemplifies our national technology vision."



He highlighted Bozankaya AŞ's significant contributions to the development of the rail systems sector in Türkiye, saying:



"As the government, we have consistently supported our companies by prioritizing local and national production. We've bolstered domestic production in our projects through structural reforms and legal regulations, actively working to increase it. Companies like Bozankaya, which embrace innovation and are committed to continuous improvement, hold the potential to push the boundaries of our nation. I believe there's no limit they cannot overcome."

Minister Uraloğlu announced that the production and factory tests of the first set of 28 vehicles, each comprising 4 units, have been successfully completed. These 28 vehicles will be produced in 7 sets. He added: "We are excited and proud to take them out of the factory and deploy them in the field. Starting from October until the end of 2023, we plan to receive the remaining 6 sets in 2 installments. With a top speed of 80 kilometers per hour, a passenger capacity of 1476, and a length of 88 meters, these vehicles provide driverless service. They have been manufactured with a local content rate of approximately 70 percent, showcasing the technical expertise of our nation. Design, engineering, and project management were carried out entirely using domestic capabilities. Many components were produced domestically."



Minister Uraloğlu noted that these metro vehicles incorporate numerous innovations that enhance passenger comfort and efficiency. They utilize state-of-the-art technology and facilities to reduce energy consumption through environmentally friendly design and provide a spacious interior with ergonomic passenger features. The vehicles have been equipped with bicycle and scooter mounts, as well as charging units, to cater to evolving needs, and maintenance and operation processes have been simplified through low-maintenance, easily accessible equipment choices.



He also highlighted the utilization of a signaling system developed domestically and nationally for the Kağıthane-Istanbul Airport Metro Line, achieved with the Ministry's support in collaboration with ASELSAN. This marks a new era in metro construction.



Furthermore, Minister Uraloğlu emphasized their efforts to make TÜRASAŞ the largest rail system vehicle manufacturer in the Middle East. He stated, "We manufacture essential and critical products such as new-generation locomotives, diesel and electric train sets and engines, passenger and freight wagons, and train control management systems at international standards."



Regarding TEKNOFEST, Türkiye's foremost aviation, space, and technology festival, Uraloğlu described it as a celebration of technology and innovation. He praised TEKNOFEST for showcasing concrete examples of the national technology movement, capturing the attention of the youth, and promoting Türkiye's emergence as a global player on the world stage.

Aytunç Günay, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Bozankaya, emphasized that their developed and exported products reduce the nation's reliance on foreign sources. He stated their mission to serve the country while representing it in the rail systems sector.

Following the opening speeches, Minister Uraloğlu toured the first domestically produced and national driverless metro vehicle.









