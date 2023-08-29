OpenAI release corporate version of ChatGPT

In a statement from OpenAI, it was announced that the "ChatGPT Enterprise" will be introduced, offering corporate-level security and privacy, unlimited high-speed access to GPT-4, advanced data analysis capabilities, customization options, and much more.

The statement highlighted the belief in the potential of artificial intelligence to assist in every aspect of professional life, making teams more creative and productive.

It was noted that this is another step towards a capable AI assistant that can aid in various tasks. as reported by the announcement, an unprecedented demand from organizations for ChatGPT was observed.

Companies such as Block, Canva, Carlyle, The Estée Lauder, PwC, and Zapier were revealed as initial users of ChatGPT Enterprise.Since its launch in November 2022, the consumer-focused ChatGPT by OpenAI saw increased utilization of productive artificial intelligence in daily tasks, reaching 100 million monthly active users as of January.