China urges African nations to reject "hegemony" and "bullying actions"

China urged African nations Tuesday to reject "hegemony" and "bullying actions," according to media reports.

"China never imposes its will on other countries and never interferes in Africa's internal affairs," Defense Minister Li Shangfu told the third China-Africa Peace and Security Forum in Beijing.

Li urged regional nations to continue cooperating with China on "hotspot and sensitive issues," Beijing-based China Daily reported.

China's assistance to Africa, including military aid, Li said: "is not attached to any political conditions."

China and African nations will hold a joint naval drill next year as the two sides move to expand military cooperation, a representative of the African Union told the forum.

The joint naval drill will be held in 2024.

Li Shangfu said: "China will enhance military cooperation with Africa in various fields such as joint exercises, peacekeeping and escorting, military education as well as professional training."

He said Beijing will increase its military cooperation with the regional nations.

The six-day-long forum is being held in the Chinese capital and will conclude on Saturday.

Representatives from nearly 50 countries and regional organizations in Africa are attending the forum, the Chinese Defense Ministry said.

"China is the biggest developing country and Africa is the continent having the most developing countries. China and Africa share weak and woe. China is willing to firmly stand with African people to implement the Global Security Initiative and build a China-Africa community with shared future," Li said.

The Global Security Initiative was proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping last year in April which "aims to eliminate the root causes of international conflicts, improve global security governance, encourage joint international efforts to bring more stability and certainty to a volatile and changing era, and promote durable peace and development in the world."