News Sports Galatasaray secure group stage spot with 2-1 victory over Molde in UEFA Champions League Playoff

Galatasaray secure group stage spot with 2-1 victory over Molde in UEFA Champions League Playoff

Galatasaray emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over the Norwegian team Molde in the rematch of their previous encounter. Having previously won 3-2 in the UEFA Champions League play-off round, Galatasaray secured their place in the group stage.

Agencies and A News SPORTS Published August 30,2023 Subscribe

Galatasaray emerged victorious with a 2-1 win against the Norwegian team Molde in the rematch, solidifying their place in the UEFA Champions League group stage after a 3-2 victory in the play-off round.