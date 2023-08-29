US disrupts network led by smuggler with ties to Daesh/ISIS

The US has discovered and disrupted a human smuggling network that set off alarm bells in law enforcement after it was determined that the effort was led by an individual with connection to Daesh/ISIS, the White House confirmed Tuesday.

"Intelligence alerted us of this human smuggling network," spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. "We moved fastly, and we successfully disrupted it. We're very grateful to law enforcement for their quick work and their vigilance on this."

Smugglers have been taken into custody overseas, including the one with alleged ties to the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group, according to the White House. Jean-Pierre maintained that "there's no sign that anyone moved by the smuggling network has terrorism connections."

The FBI is currently providing additional security screening for individuals already smuggled into the US, and all of the people who were trafficked into the US are in the process of being deported, Jean-Pierre said.

"In addition to that, anyone coming across the border outside of the network, who matches the profile of those in the smuggling network is subject to extra vetting, detained and put in expedited removal proceedings as well," she added.

CNN first reported on the network, and the US intelligence that led to its discovery. It was focused on smuggling Uzbek nationals seeking asylum across the US-Mexico border.

According to a statement from Turkish authorities to Anadolu, Turkish security forces have conducted operations against an organization purportedly aiding individuals from Uzbekistan, Russia, Chechnya, and Georgia within Türkiye to travel to the US. The organization is alleged to have affiliations with Daesh/ISIS.

Four suspects have been arrested as a result of the operations.

"Türkiye continues its efforts to combat terrorist organizations, including Daesh, through collaborative measures with its international allies," the statement said.







