TEKNOFEST ROCKET COMPETITION SHOWCASES TURKISH YOUTHS INNOVATION

The Rocket Competition, held within the framework of the TEKNOFEST Aerospace, Space, and Technology Festival, continues at the Aksaray Tuz Gölü area. The rocket launches were attended by the Minister of Industry and Technology, Mehmet Fatih Kacır, and the Chairman of Bayraktar Board of Directors and TEKNOFEST Board of Directors, Selçuk Bayraktar.

Speaking about TEKNOFEST, which will take place in Ankara from August 30th to September 3rd, Bayraktar stated: "In the rocket competition, young people break the barriers we might not have been able to break for centuries, the factors that drag our dreams down, with their efforts and rockets they fire into the sky in a matter of seconds. Turkish youth will do the best in everything. They are telling the whole world, 'You can do it too.' They even say, 'If you did it, you will do the best.' We are witnessing this."

He further highlighted that Türkiye has created the world's best UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), recognized by the entire world. Just as the Turkish Armed Forces won their first battle with UAVs, the generations being nurtured here will take our country forward in our adventure in space. Minister of Industry and Technology, Mehmet Fatih Kacır, stated that 1 million young people participated in 41 competitions at TEKNOFEST 2023. Kacır said, "The participation in our competitions, the millions attending TEKNOFEST cannot be solely explained by the interest in high technology. We are carrying out a unique task with unparalleled participation. Every year, we set world records once again. This can only be explained by the yearning for complete independence in the hearts of the Turkish nation."

In the background, the smart ammunition families of ROKETSAN, which the entire world is lining up to acquire, are displayed. These did not exist 20 years ago. From that day to today, we always looked with a sense of wonder. This was practically imprinted in our code. I extend my gratitude to ROKETSAN, our partner and the host of this competition. Bayraktar TB3 is counting down to its first flight.