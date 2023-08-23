Biden 'not surprised' by Prigozhin plane crash

US President Joe Biden said he was not surprised by the crash involving a private jet carrying Wagner mercenary force leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who had revolted against Russian President Vladimir Putin in June.



"I don't know for a fact what happened but I'm not surprised," he told reporters in California, where he is vacationing.



Asked if Putin was behind it, Biden said: "There's not much that happens in Russia that Putin's not behind. But I don't know enough to know the answer. I've been working out for the last hour and a half."



Grey Zone, a Telegram channel linked to Prigozhin's Wagner Group, says the mercenary leader is dead after a jet in which he was listed as a passenger went down near Moscow.



