Biden 'not surprised' by Prigozhin plane crash

"I don’t know for a fact what happened but I’m not surprised," he told reporters in California, where he is vacationing.

Published August 23,2023
US President Joe Biden said he was not surprised by the crash involving a private jet carrying Wagner mercenary force leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who had revolted against Russian President Vladimir Putin in June.

Asked if Putin was behind it, Biden said: "There's not much that happens in Russia that Putin's not behind. But I don't know enough to know the answer. I've been working out for the last hour and a half."

Grey Zone, a Telegram channel linked to Prigozhin's Wagner Group, says the mercenary leader is dead after a jet in which he was listed as a passenger went down near Moscow.