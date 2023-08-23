Social media platform X to introduce new scheme for news links presentation

Musk recently confirmed this upcoming change in a post and stated that it would significantly enhance the platform's visual appeal.

Currently, Twitter cards accompanying news articles or blog posts typically include both a headline and a summary text, limited to the web version.

In addition, a preview card for a post includes a title image.

The proposed change will lead to the removal of the headline, presenting only the image and the link in a post.

In essence, this means that users will only see the link to the article and the image when no accompanying text is added to the link.

Sources stated that the purpose behind this update is to minimize the height of each post, making it easier to display more posts on a single screen.

Elon Musk's perspective is that not displaying headlines in preview cards could discourage clickbait strategies.

However, the absence of a preview card could lead to publications or blogs preparing compelling texts alongside the link to encourage users to click.

Musk also recently suggested that journalists seeking more autonomy and better income should consider publishing directly on X for greater reach.