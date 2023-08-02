Turkish scientists to produce carbon materials at COST

To facilitate cooperation in science and technology within Europe, the European Cooperation in Science and Technology (COST) has been established, often referred to as the "European Union's (EU) TÜBİTAK" (Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye). COST operates as an intergovernmental organization responsible for coordinating research projects supported by national resources at the European level.

COST aims to strengthen Europe's scientific and technical research for peaceful purposes by fostering interaction and collaboration among European researchers.

Professor Dr. Zeki Candan, the Founder of the Biomaterial and Nanotechnology Research Group (BioNano Team) and a member of the Turkish Academy of Sciences (TÜBA) GEBİP, along with a team of nine scientists working in six different universities in Türkiye, received an invitation from COST. The team joined the working group upon receiving the invitation and is now conducting research together with scientists from 57 countries.

Professor Dr. Candan stated that sustainable sources were crucial in the development of micro and nanocarbon materials. He explained that they had obtained carbon materials from the most abundant organic polymer in nature, cellulose, and lignocellulosic sources, as well as from biomaterials, waste from the forest, furniture, paper, and paper products industries. The team is currently investigating the potential use of these products in wood-based composite materials, such as heavily used wooden panels, sandwich panels, laminated parquet, solid panels, adhesives, and surface chemicals in furniture production.

One of their main objectives is to reduce formaldehyde emissions. Formaldehyde is a chemical substance listed as a carcinogen by the World Health Organization. By using carbon materials, they aim to reduce formaldehyde emissions and contribute to the production of healthier, safer, and more hygienic furniture and architectural products.

Furthermore, the team focuses on achieving energy efficiency and faster and more economical production in industries using carbon-based materials. Professor Dr. Candan highlighted that after the COVID-19 pandemic, sustainable technologies and materials had become even more prominent.

As the population increases, natural resources decrease or become polluted due to increased raw material consumption. Therefore, they strive to offer higher performance products to consumers without polluting natural resources, using clean technology and production methods.

Professor Dr. Candan emphasized that their work was supported by TÜBA, COST, various industrial organizations, and non-governmental organizations. They have also applied for intellectual property rights for the materials and technologies they have developed in the laboratory to ensure protection.

The use of carbon materials covers a wide range of areas, from electronics to automotive, energy to medical, aerospace to chemical industries, construction to defense industries, textiles to food industry, and more.

Professor Dr. Candan stated that he and his colleagues were invited to join COST, which they define as the "European Union's (EU) TÜBİTAK." COST comprises scientists from 57 countries, and they are participating in a project supported with significant funding that will continue until October 2024. As part of this project, conferences, events, workshops, and laboratory visits are organized.

In addition, some researchers from other countries have been invited to Türkiye as part of the relevant studies, and their students and colleagues occasionally visit other countries. These visits provide an opportunity for researchers to conduct joint research in some of the world's most advanced laboratory infrastructures.

Professor Dr. Candan mentioned that they aimed to contribute to Türkiye's rise on the world stage in the 21st century and help advance its industry by producing superior, high-value-added, technological, and competitive products to increase exports.